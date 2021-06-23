Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scholarships are available for RNs looking to further their education.

Beth Fipps is Samaritan Foundation vice president and Marie Hess is a member of the Susan Peters Scholarship committee.

They talked about the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

Two $2,000 scholarships are available for registered nurses who want to pursue a nurse practitioner degree.

The scholarship was established by Susan Peters, who graduated from the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and retired from Samaritan Medical Center. She died in 2020.

You can learn more about the scholarship and apply at samaritanhealth.com/scholarships.

