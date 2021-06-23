Pete Bishop, 70, of Massena

Pete Bishop, 70, of Taylor Road, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 21, 2021 at The University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Pete Bishop, 70, of Taylor Road, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 21, 2021 at The University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont.

Pete was born on September 16, 1950 in Potsdam, the son of the late Morris and Ruth (Black) Bishop. He attended schools in Massena, graduating from Massena High School in 1970. On May 27, 1972, he married Donna M. Fukes in Massena.

After graduating high school, Pete started working with Danko Construction, where he was still employed. Over the past 50 years, Pete had his hand in many home and commercial building projects throughout the North Country. and He loved being outdoors and all the activities that could be done outside – hunting, fishing, camping, and working were just some of his favorites.

Pete is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Shawn Hatch of Massena; his brothers, Robert Bishop of Massena, Otis (Leona) Bishop of Lisbon, Gilbert (Judy) Bishop of Ogdensburg, Walt (Barb) Bishop of Massena, and James Buck of Africa; his sisters, Mary Bishop of Massena and Virginia Fauvelle of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Morris Jr. and Richard Bishop; and his sisters, Claricy Stiles and Debbie Bishop.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday 4-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Hattie Taylor and Brendon Hardy, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Grace United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

