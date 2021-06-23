Primary day ’21: three takeaways

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With primary day in the record books, what did we learn?

Here’s what I got out of it - no big surprises, but three points worth considering.

There are clear front-runners in the race for Watertown city council.

Although four candidates go on to November, the top two got a disproportionately large share of the vote.

Incumbent Lisa Ruggiero got 30 percent of the vote (863 votes) and Michelle Capone got 23 percent, (660 votes). The next highest vote getter was Cliff Olney, whose 14 percent (409 votes) was half of Ruggiero’s.

Quick history lesson: in the 2019 council primary, Sarah Compo (now Sarah Compo Pierce) got 34 percent of the vote. Jesse Roshia got 23 percent. They cruised to victory on election night.

So accepting that there is still a lot of time between now and November, Ruggiero and Capone have every reason to be confident.

(If you haven’t been following, Ruggiero, Capone, Olney and Ben Shoen will compete in November for two, four year terms on the council. Top two vote getters take the seats.)

The race for what’s left of Jesse Roshia’s term on the council, two years - Roshia resigned after taking a job in Syracuse - is more interesting. Patrick Hickey got 660 votes and Amy Horton got 590 - not a huge difference. Plus, what happens if the man appointed to the seat for the remainder of this year, Leonard Spaziani, decides to wage a write-in campaign, as he’s suggested he might?

There was real opposition to Jefferson County legislators.

Three incumbent county legislators faced challengers Tuesday night.

Although all three survived, this was the first large scale challenge incumbent legislators have faced in more than a decade.

And the challengers got votes.

For instance, legislature chairman Scott Gray should have been bullet-proof; he was the face and voice of the county’s successful vaccination effort, the go-to for all things COVID-related. He was a reassuring presence at the height of the pandemic.

Gray didn’t exactly have a problem Tuesday night; he won 57 percent to challenger T.J. Babcock’s 43 percent. But Babcock still picked up 117 votes.

Ditto Phil Reed, the veteran legislator who represents the Alexandria-Orleans area. Percentage-wise, he won by a lopsided 60-40 percent. But his challenger, Gene Paul Brennan, got 303 votes.

And in the race between John Peck and Matthew Gump, Peck, the incumbent, won by a mere seven votes. There are still absentees to count, but not enough to change the outcome.

So what do the results tell us? I’m not sure, but my suspicion is that this was less about the specific individuals - Gray, Reed, Peck - and more a sign that there continues to be, especially on the right, a strong anti-incumbent, anti-establishment, anti-whoever is in power now sentiment. That’s even if the people in power are conservative (Gray, Reed) Republicans or very conservative (Peck) Republicans.

Not many people voted in Watertown

I haven’t looked at the big picture yet, but in Watertown, turnout was, to be charitable, light.

Here’s a quick chart of the number of primary voters, in years when there was a council primary

2021: 1,540

2019: 2,436

2017: 2,437

2015: 2,604

2013: 1420

So you have to go all the way back to 2013 to get as little interest in a city council primary as we had Tuesday.

And the low number gets even more intriguing when you consider the differences between 2013 and Tuesday: Tuesday’s primary was six hours longer, there were 60 hours of early voting and because of COVID, it was ridiculously easy to vote absentee. Plus, there were 10 candidates running. And still, not much interest.

So what happened? The only explanation which makes sense is, back in 2013, 2015, 2017, primary day was held in September - i.e., when the world’s not on vacation. In 2019, the primary was in June, but there was also a primary for Watertown mayor, which likely drove more voter interest.

Bottom line: if people have a choice between taking a break (especially after the COVID siege) and voting, well, we’re only human.

