Rapids gaining momentum heading into a home-game stretch

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were on the road Tuesday night, visiting the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs.

The local collegiate league team is gaining a little momentum after defeating Mohawk Valley 7-5 Tuesday and 10-7 on Monday. That leaves the Rapids at 8-8 for the season.

The rapids have four home games scheduled between now and Sunday. There are plenty of promotions planned, including one with a graduation theme on Saturday.

So, we actually, we got a couple of games Wednesday and Thursday of this week and then this weekend, we’re actually doing a graduation promotional theme night,” director of operations Nathaniel Matteson said. “And that’s where if you wear your cap and/or gown, you will be able to get in free to the game. And we also will have some music by the group Undefeated for our game on Saturday. And then also we have a Sunday game so there’s lots of games down here at the Duff so come on down and check us out.”

