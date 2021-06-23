Red & Black practice under coaches’ watchful eyes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black football team is holding preseason practice under the watchful eyes of a dedicated coaching staff.

The talented coaching staff is looking to get a lot out of the players.

Head coach George Ashcraft relies on a talented group of assistant coaches led by two coordinators.

Nathan Bryant handles the defensive side of the ball and Jerry Levine will take care of the coordinating duties on offense.

Levine will have the services of former Red & Black quarterback Harry Rascoe, who will be back with the team in early July.

With assistant coaches Michael Briggs, Quatrel Walker, John Ramos, Barry Wright, and Andre Ramsey, the team certainly is ready on the coaching staff.

You can hear from Ashcraft, Bryant, and Levine in the video.

