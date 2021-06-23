Advertisement

Results in legislative primaries in Jefferson, Lewis counties

Primary Elections
Primary Elections(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Incumbent Jefferson County District 3 Legislator Phil Reed fended off a challenge by Gene-Paul Brennan in the Republican primary.

Voters cast 459 ballots for Reed and 303 for Brennan.

Because Brennan is also running on the Conservative line, he and Reed will face off again in November.

There were also three Republican primaries for seats on the Lewis County legislature.

In District 7, incumbent Greg Kulzer faced Turin mayor Joshua Leviker in both a GOP and Conservative primary.

It appears there was an upset in both primaries. Leviker defeated Kulzer by 15 votes in the Republican primary and 3 votes in the Conservative contest. We don’t know how many absentee ballots there might be in the race or if there are enough to make a difference in the outcome.

In District 5, incumbent Richard Chartrand fought off a challenge by Erik Griffin.

In District 10, Jeffrey Nellenback apparently defeated Lawrence Hoffert in both Republican and Conservative Party primaries. Again, it’s unclear if either of those primary results could change once absentee ballots are counted.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Grand jury indicts Jefferson County man in fatal crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
Charles Anson
Richville man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges
A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.
Power outages, damage reported in wake of storms
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop

Latest News

WWNY Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
WWNY
WWNY Gray wins Republican primary for Jefferson County legislator
WWNY
WWNY Ruggiero, Capone win top spots in Watertown City Council Race; Hickey & Horton to vie for unfinished term
Primary election voting
Absentee ballots could decide Jefferson County Legislature’s District 7 primary