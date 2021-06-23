Results in legislative primaries in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Incumbent Jefferson County District 3 Legislator Phil Reed fended off a challenge by Gene-Paul Brennan in the Republican primary.

Voters cast 459 ballots for Reed and 303 for Brennan.

Because Brennan is also running on the Conservative line, he and Reed will face off again in November.

There were also three Republican primaries for seats on the Lewis County legislature.

In District 7, incumbent Greg Kulzer faced Turin mayor Joshua Leviker in both a GOP and Conservative primary.

It appears there was an upset in both primaries. Leviker defeated Kulzer by 15 votes in the Republican primary and 3 votes in the Conservative contest. We don’t know how many absentee ballots there might be in the race or if there are enough to make a difference in the outcome.

In District 5, incumbent Richard Chartrand fought off a challenge by Erik Griffin.

In District 10, Jeffrey Nellenback apparently defeated Lawrence Hoffert in both Republican and Conservative Party primaries. Again, it’s unclear if either of those primary results could change once absentee ballots are counted.

