Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Fort Covington

FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Buell Road, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.

Sabrina was born on April 19, 1966 in Holden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Virginia (Thorton) Boleno and the late James Baleno. She was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School and BOCES Seaway Tech. She married Billy J. Green on July 3, 1990 in Massena.

Sabrina was the director of Food and Beverage at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino and had previously worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Burger King in Malone. She loved the band Cheap Trick, watching Jeopardy, and adored her cats.

Sabrina is survived by her husband, Billy and many other family members including her niece, Tori and her children, Zanden and Tanner – who were the love her life.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Malone Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

