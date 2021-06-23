Advertisement

Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Fort Covington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Buell Road, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Buell Road, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.

FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Buell Road, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.

Sabrina was born on April 19, 1966 in Holden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Virginia (Thorton) Boleno and the late James Baleno.  She was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School and BOCES Seaway Tech.  She married Billy J. Green on July 3, 1990 in Massena.

Sabrina was the director of Food and Beverage at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino and had previously worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Burger King in Malone.  She loved the band Cheap Trick, watching Jeopardy, and adored her cats.

Sabrina is survived by her husband, Billy and many other family members including her niece, Tori and her children, Zanden and Tanner – who were the love her life.

There will be no calling hours.  A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Malone Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fort Drum is home to the top aviation battalion in the U.S. Army.
10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award
St. Catherine of Siena Academy will welcome its first class this fall.
Canton sees return of Catholic elementary education
Cereal box domino chain
The chain reaction of giving
Pete Bishop, 70, of Taylor Road, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 21, 2021...
Pete Bishop, 70, of Massena
Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her...
Marie R. Reed, 86, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly of Pillar Point, passed...
Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Watertown
Candles
Memorial Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo
A Graveside Service for Jean M. Ford, 92, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Tupper Lake will be...
Jean M. Ford, 92, of Ogdensburg
WWNY
Application process explained for Watertown’s Small Business Relief Program
Candles
Betty M. Bellanger, 92, of Watertown