Watertown First Presbyterian Church offers more for market-goers

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is offering people a little more when they go to the Watertown Farm and Craft Market.

Bob Gorman and Phil Sprague talked about what the church is offering during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch the interview in the video above.

People can eat their lunch on the church lawn, whether they bring it or buy it at the market. They can also use the church’s restrooms and go inside if it starts to rain.

That’s from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday from June 23 to August 4.

There’s also a Kids Corner Club program from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents with children can park behind the church. If they go inside, they can order a box lunch for their children that will be ready for them after they return from the market. Families will also receive a free day pass to Zoo New York.

Parents can also sign their kids up for Vacation Bible School, which will be held every Wednesday in July and Aug. 4. The program will include recreation, crafts, Bible stories, and lunch. It’s for ages 4-11.

You can learn more at watertownfirstpres.org.

