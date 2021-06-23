Watertown stabbing suspect released

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The suspect in a Tuesday evening stabbing at an apartment complex in Watertown’s east end has been released from custody, city police say.

Detective Lt. Joe Donoghue tells 7 News that the 18-year-old suspect, who was armed with a knife, has been cooperative. He went with police willingly after they found him at Northland Plaza.

Donoghue says police are investigating the possibility he was acting in self-defense.

He was released from custody overnight. No charges have been filed.

Donoghue says that when police responded to East Hills Apartments, they found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. Donoghue says it’s his understanding that the boy has been released.

Two other victims, 13 and 15 years old, were treated for less serious wounds at Samaritan Medical Center and have been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

