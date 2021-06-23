Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three teens have been stabbed at East Hills Apartment in Watertown, according to Watertown Police.

Police said four teenage males were involved in the incident, one suspect and three victims.

Witnesses said one teen was stabbed with a knife in the stomach and arm, another in the arm, and another in the leg.

The suspect quickly took off after the stabbing. Police searched for the suspect for about an hour using dogs. He was found in Northland Plaza.

One victim was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital.

Two victims were transported to Samaritan Medical Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

