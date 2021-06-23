Zoo seeks community input on 10-year master plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown is looking for input from the community on its master plan.

Executive director Larry Sorel said the plan would guide the building of the zoo for the next 10 years.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The community input meeting will be at the zoo at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Some of the ideas include adding a rope course, zip line, and enhanced food service, as well as bringing in new animals, such as moose, bison, and harbor seals.

You can find out more at zoonewyork.org. You can also call 315-782-6180.

