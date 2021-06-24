Billy Fuccillo remembered for business success, community generosity

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The founder of the Fuccillo auto dealership empire in New York was remembered Thursday for his success as a businessman and as a friend to the community.

He passed away last week and his calling hours held Thursday in North Syracuse, where he was fondly remembered.

Billy Fuccillo was a “HUGE” part of the Adams community.

In 1989, he visited the area, and knew it was where he’d grow an empire.

“He said, ‘We’re going to bring in customers from all the way to Massena, out past Utica, all the way to Rochester and Binghamton,’” said Fred Currier, longtime friend and colleague of Billy Fuccillo.

And he did. After starting his car business here, Fuccillo expanded to more than a dozen dealerships across the state.

Currier saw him build his career from the ground up.

“I was one of Billy’s first employees back in 1990 here in Adams, New York. I think he put Adams on the map,” he said.

Currier says Fuccillo had a big personality for the cameras, but in real life he was a down-to-earth guy who loved to make people happy.

“He would always say, ‘Go to work like you have 10 cents in your pocket, treat customers with respect, be fair with them,’ and he always looked out for the community,” said Currier.

Fuccillo was a generous giver, not only with his promotions like Huge-A-Thon or Cruise with Huge, but also in subtle ways.

School officials at South Jefferson say he would donate to the athletics program so quietly that most people never knew.

Town historian Sue Herse says his generosity and success will go down in local history.

“It didn’t matter whether it was a church function, local function, fire department, he was right there. He fit right in with the community. We were very fortunate to have him pick us as his headquarters, so to speak,” she said.

Herse says it was a joy to see him go from nothing to a massive operation.

“I have watched it grow from itty bitty to huge. And it’s amazing that anything in a small community like this can go that far,” she said.

Herse says Fuccillo has been and will be an inspiration to the community - the man of “HUGE” success and a huge heart.

