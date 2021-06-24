Clayton town board leans toward opting out of pot sales

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Another north country community is considering opting out of the state’s marijuana law.

At Wednesday night’s Clayton town board meeting, officials listened to the public’s opinion on the state’s marijuana law, which would allow the retail sale of pot.

“I think it would be wise to opt out of it because I think it’s promoting more impaired people downtown,” resident Amy Turcotte said.

“People got to know that it’s just going to be a bunch of stoners down the street,” Gary Busby said. “People won’t want to come here. I mean, your young people will like that for party town, but I don’t know if that’s what Clayton wants.”

The board did not officially opt out yet. They will wait for the next meeting to take action, in case they hear differently from more residents.

But from what they’ve heard, board members say the choice is obvious.

“There’s no support for this whatsoever,” town Supervisor Lance Peterson said.

“Our town is being the image of very family-friendly,” Councilman Kenneth Knapp said. “I just don’t think it fits.”

Several other north country municipalities have indicated that they intend to opt out of the state’s marijuana law.

Clayton is likely to officially opt out at its board meeting next month.

