Community thanks Copenhagen teachers with parade

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Teachers at Copenhagen Central School got a surprise Thursday.

An announcement summoned them to the front lawn of the school to view a parade.

Community members got together to express their thanks to the teachers for going the entire school year without breaking from face-to-face instruction, while also conducting some remote learning.

Teachers also gave up lunch breaks in order to keep kids socially distanced.

Teacher Lori Atkinson, who sent the video to “Send it to 7” on our website, said they were caught totally by surprise by the parade, including the signs and boxes of doughnuts. Thanks, Lori, for sending in the video.

