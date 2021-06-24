Advertisement

Crash shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 12 in the town of Rutland is closed to traffic following a crash between an SUV and tractor trailer.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital; the tractor trailer driver was unhurt.

According to officials, the tractor trailer leaked between 50 and 75 gallons of fuel. A spill response team has been called in.

Multiple fire and police officials are on the scene.

Route 12 is closed from Cook Road to Route 161.

We’ll update this story as we get more information.

