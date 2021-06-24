Doctor says vaccines are appear to be effective against COVID Delta strain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doctors are saying the Delta variant of COVID-19 could be worse than the original strain.

Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, medical director for Samaritan Family Health Network, says the Delta variant appears to be more contagious and causes more severe symptoms than the regular COVID-19 strain.

He expects the death rate to be higher among those infected with the variant.

However, Dr. Wetterhahn says those who are fully vaccinated shouldn’t worry too much.

“The vaccinations in those fully vaccinated appear to be 88 percent effective against the Delta variant. People who only got one of the two-shot series appear to only be 33 percent,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn says the people who are becoming severely ill or dying from the Delta variant are almost exclusively unvaccinated.

