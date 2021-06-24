Advertisement

DPAO announces concert series lineup

ZZ Top, Larry The Cable Guy, and Dustin Lynch headline this year's DPAO Summer Concert Series.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced its 2021 Summer Concert Series.

It kicks off on Friday, August 6 with country star Dustin Lynch.

Then on Saturday August 14, comedian Larry The Cable Guy performs live on stage. Both shows are 7 p.m. inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

The series wraps up on Saturday, September 25 with ZZ Top outdoors at the fairgrounds.

Tickets for Lynch and Larry the Cable guy go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

ZZ Top tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Tickets are available at dpao.org or by calling 315-782-0044.

General admission tickets will be available at local Kinney Drugs stores.

