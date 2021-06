TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A town of Denmark home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers from several fire departments were called to 10378 Plank Road shortly after 4 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show the home with heavy fire and smoke damage.

7 News has a crew there. We’ll update this story if we get more information.

