Advertisement

Fruit & vegetable prescription program to launch next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new fruit and vegetable prescription program for low-income people who meet eligibility requirements.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program, or FVRx for short, targets low-income patients who are medically at risk or have a chronic disease related to nutrition (i.e. obesity, diabetes, etc.) and/or are food insecure.

The program will begin in July at several north country locations this summer.

In Jefferson County, the healthcare partner is North Country Family Health Center. Referrals will enroll patients in 6 weeks of nutrition education along with a $20 voucher each week for fruits and vegetables (total value of $120).

Vouchers are funded by Fidelis Care Insurance.

Nutrition Education is provided through SNAP-Ed, an obesity prevention program.

Produce prescriptions will be filled by Bush Gardens, a family farm just outside Carthage.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens were stabbed Tuesday night at East Hills Apartment in Watertown.
Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday that left three teenagers...
Police: Watertown stabbing suspect may have acted in self-defense
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
WWNY Watertown City Hall
Ruggiero, Capone win top spots in Watertown City Council Race; Hickey & Horton to vie for unfinished term

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Fruit & vegetable prescription program to launch next month
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations...
Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism
Money
State criticizes fire districts’ financial management
Police lights
State trooper shot & wounded in Delaware County