Fruit & vegetable prescription program to launch next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new fruit and vegetable prescription program for low-income people who meet eligibility requirements.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program, or FVRx for short, targets low-income patients who are medically at risk or have a chronic disease related to nutrition (i.e. obesity, diabetes, etc.) and/or are food insecure.

The program will begin in July at several north country locations this summer.

In Jefferson County, the healthcare partner is North Country Family Health Center. Referrals will enroll patients in 6 weeks of nutrition education along with a $20 voucher each week for fruits and vegetables (total value of $120).

Vouchers are funded by Fidelis Care Insurance.

Nutrition Education is provided through SNAP-Ed, an obesity prevention program.

Produce prescriptions will be filled by Bush Gardens, a family farm just outside Carthage.

