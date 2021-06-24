Leaders of Watertown Salvation Army say goodbye

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After decades of dedication to the Salvation Army, the couple running the show in Watertown says goodbye.

In four years of running the Salvation Army in Watertown, Majors Karen and Dennis Smullen have learned just how big of a heart the north country has.

“Even in snow, people still show up to volunteer and to help,” said Karen.

The couple’s stop in Watertown is just a sample size of their career; they’ve served in the Salvation Army for more than 40 years.

In fact that’s where they met - in training.

“We were friends in a group of friends,” said Karen.

“Officially started dating March 19, 1980, but who’s counting,” said Dennis.

The two married in January of 1982. They say they’ve had challenges to tackle in their Watertown tenure, but they’ve always had a plan.

“It’s a whole family approach. So, a family can be two people. A family can be one person, because you have a brother, a sister, a cousin. So, it’s not just, feed you. It’s how does the whole family help each other,” said Karen.

As the Smullens step away, a new couple steps in to run Watertown’s Salvation Army. They are Captains Dominic and Elizabeth Nicoll.

“I grew up in Cortland, New York, and went to college in Buffalo. And the camp that we worked at where we met is in the Finger Lakes. So, it’s really, it’s coming home,” said Elizabeth.

The Nicolls say they’re grateful for the foundation the Smullens have laid and hope a fresh perspective can build on it.

“When you’re kind of still newer to something, you have a bit more energy, a bit more excitement to kind of build a home,” said Dominic.

The Smullens say Sunday is their last day at this Salvation Army. They’ll be moving to New Jersey, but plan to stay active with the organization.

And as they prepare to say goodbye, the Smullens think back on what they’ll miss most.

“People,” said Karen.

“People, exactly. It’s like leaving your brothers and sisters behind. I know that they’ll be well cared for,” said Dennis.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.