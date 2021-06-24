Ogdensburg mayor wants to cut nearly half of police department jobs

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The mayor is proposing more public safety cuts in Ogdensburg. He says it’s to head off a budget shortfall. Critics say it’s destroying morale.

Mayor Mike Skelly proposes eliminating almost half the jobs in the police department.

“What my thoughts are is we would reduce our police force and put that service over onto the county, the sheriff’s department,” he said.

Skelly says the third shift could be cut entirely. He wants sheriff’s deputies and state troopers to cover it.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says it would take a big increase in resources to handle anything like that.

“Obviously, I fully support their police department and value our partnership in keeping with the safety of the citizens of St. Lawrence County,” he said.

Bigwarfe said no city official has consulted him on the plan.

Skelly says the move is necessary because the city faces a potential $1.5 million budget shortfall.

“If we don’t take action to counter it, it will change our whole format of rebuilding the city,” he said.

After a dispute with the county, it looks like Ogdensburg will be successful in pre-empting a 1.5 percent sales tax from the county. But, it has failed in efforts to pre-empt the last 1 percent it can get.

Councilor Michael Powers said it’s another example of ham-handed negotiations by the mayor. He said Skelly’s arguments for cutting 10 police officers is more of the same.

“To me, they don’t carry any water other than promoting anxiety and angst in the community,” said Powers.

He said it’s doing the same to the police department.

The city of Ogdensburg faces other uncertainties as the year goes forward. Not just with sales tax.

It wants the county to take over property tax collections, saving it more than a million dollars.

It also wants the county to take over police dispatching. But so far, neither of those seem to be going anywhere fast.

