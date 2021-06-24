Power restored at Robert Moses State Park

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The power is back on at Robert Moses State Park, but not everything is open.

Campsites remain closed, but reservations are being taken for Friday.

The power went out June 13 during a severe storm.

New York State Parks said some reopening plans are still in the works.

The New York Power Authority says electricity at the nearby Nicandri Nature Center should be back on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.