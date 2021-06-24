Advertisement

Power restored at Robert Moses State Park

Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The power is back on at Robert Moses State Park, but not everything is open.

Campsites remain closed, but reservations are being taken for Friday.

The power went out June 13 during a severe storm.

New York State Parks said some reopening plans are still in the works.

The New York Power Authority says electricity at the nearby Nicandri Nature Center should be back on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens were stabbed Tuesday night at East Hills Apartment in Watertown.
Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday that left three teenagers...
Police: Watertown stabbing suspect may have acted in self-defense
Ricky Jamison Jr. and Kyle Hanna
2 charged in connection with Friday drug raid
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
PFC Eduardo Flores
Fort Drum asks for help finding missing soldier

Latest News

WWNY The chain reaction of giving
WWNY Bill would give tax credits to farmers that reduce carbon emissions
WWNY Canton sees return of Catholic elementary education
WWNY Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out