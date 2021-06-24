Rapids see home game loss to Utica

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coming off two straight wins over Mohawk Valley, the Watertown Rapids were back at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Wednesday night entertaining the Utica Blue Sox.

The Rapids were looking to stay above the .500 mark as they hosted first-place Utica in a Central Division battle.

In the bottom of the first, the Rapids take the lead when Matt Tobin singles back up the middle. Aaron Whitley comes around to score. Watertown is up 1-0 after one inning.

In the top of the second, the Blue Sox tie it up when Garrett Gray hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Dewey Roden tags and scores from third, knotting the score at 1.

Still in the second, Utica takes the lead when Isiah Deandreth steals third and comes home on the errant throw by the catcher. Now it’s 2-1 Blue Sox.

In the top of the third, Utica adds to its lead when Tanner Kim hits a chopper over the infield for a base hit. Harris Williams comes around to score and it’s 3-1 Blue Sox.

Still in the third, the Blue Sox put another run on the board when Luis Deleon scores on the double steal. Now it’s 4-1 Utica.

Then it’s Roden going the other way for a double down the left field line. Kim crosses and it’s 5-1 Blue Sox.

Rapids starter Owen Parliment would go four innings, allowing 5 runs, walking two, and striking out three.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Rapids answer. It’s pinch hitter Hazel Martinez with the base hit through the hole. A wild throw to third allows Tom McCaffrey to come in. It’s 5-2 Utica.

Later in the inning, Lowville native Brett Myers singles to right. Ryan Peters checks in and it’s 5-3 Utica.

The Blue Sox go on to beat the Rapids 13-3.

