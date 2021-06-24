Advertisement

The Rock Closet celebrates anniversary of helping community

The Rock Closet
The Rock Closet(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In 365 days, more than 5,000 families have been helped. The Rock Closet in Watertown, which aims to put clothing on people’s backs, is celebrating one year at its State Street location.

Balloons are in order for The Rock Closet on State Street in Watertown. It has been making miracles at the location for one year.

“Love, as we say, is saying something, doing something, and giving something. This is all three combined in one. We’re saying something, doing something, and we’re able to give something to the community,” said Myron Jamerson, pastor, The Rock Church.

Clothing, dishes, toys, shoes are available for free.

The shop gives a little boost to those who need it, like Michael Barlow, who was living at the Rainbow Motel when it burned to the ground in November.

“I lost everything there. It’s helped me get my wardrobe back up, and dishes that I’ve needed, or whatever I’ve needed,” he said.

“People are friendly and we love it, too. We like interacting with people that come in. We’re glad that we can put smiles on their faces,” said Christine Orr, volunteer, The Rock Closet.

Smiles on faces and clothing on backs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens were stabbed Tuesday night at East Hills Apartment in Watertown.
Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday that left three teenagers...
Police: Watertown stabbing suspect may have acted in self-defense
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
WWNY Watertown City Hall
Ruggiero, Capone win top spots in Watertown City Council Race; Hickey & Horton to vie for unfinished term

Latest News

Parade outside Copenhagen Central School
Community thanks Copenhagen teachers with parade
WWNY
Fruit & vegetable prescription program to launch next month
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations...
Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism
Money
State criticizes fire districts’ financial management