The Rock Closet celebrates anniversary of helping community

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In 365 days, more than 5,000 families have been helped. The Rock Closet in Watertown, which aims to put clothing on people’s backs, is celebrating one year at its State Street location.

Balloons are in order for The Rock Closet on State Street in Watertown. It has been making miracles at the location for one year.

“Love, as we say, is saying something, doing something, and giving something. This is all three combined in one. We’re saying something, doing something, and we’re able to give something to the community,” said Myron Jamerson, pastor, The Rock Church.

Clothing, dishes, toys, shoes are available for free.

The shop gives a little boost to those who need it, like Michael Barlow, who was living at the Rainbow Motel when it burned to the ground in November.

“I lost everything there. It’s helped me get my wardrobe back up, and dishes that I’ve needed, or whatever I’ve needed,” he said.

“People are friendly and we love it, too. We like interacting with people that come in. We’re glad that we can put smiles on their faces,” said Christine Orr, volunteer, The Rock Closet.

Smiles on faces and clothing on backs.

