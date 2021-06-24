Scott Alan Seaver, 49, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Alan Seaver, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 23rd at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 49 years old. A calling hour will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm Friday, July 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

