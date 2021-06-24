Spots available at 4-H Camp Wabasso

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4-H Camp Wabasso is gearing up for a full season of camping.

Camp director Sabrina DeRue and youth development educator Christopher Yarnell say there are still spots available.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning

Wabasso’s overnight camps are available for ages 8-16.

New this year are reduced-rate camps for children in military families.

You can sign up at 4hcampwabasso.org or call 315-788-8450.

