Spots available at 4-H Camp Wabasso

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4-H Camp Wabasso is gearing up for a full season of camping.

Camp director Sabrina DeRue and youth development educator Christopher Yarnell say there are still spots available.

Wabasso’s overnight camps are available for ages 8-16.

New this year are reduced-rate camps for children in military families.

You can sign up at 4hcampwabasso.org or call 315-788-8450.

