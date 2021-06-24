State criticizes fire districts’ financial management

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Two north country fire districts have been rapped by state auditors for not providing adequate financial overnight.

In audit released Thursday, state Comptroller Thomas DNapoli.

In both cases, the boards governing the Brasher-Winthrop Consolidated Fire District and the Theresa Fire District fell short in overseeing the work of their treasurers.

In Brasher Winthrop, auditors found the board did not:

Establish compensating controls over the work of the treasurer, who was responsible for receiving and disbursing cash, signing district checks and maintaining the accounting records.

Audit district claims prior to payment and conduct an annual audit of the treasurer’s records.

Ensure the treasurer filed required annual financial reports for 2017 through 2019.

Complete mandatory fiscal oversight training.

In Theresa, auditors say:

The board did not properly manage fund balance.

The treasurer did not maintain adequate accounting records or provide regular financial reports to the board. She also did not file required annual financial reports with the comptroller’s office in a timely manner. The 2017 through 2019 annual reports were filed between 331 and 1,018 days late.

The board did not audit all claims prior to payment and did not annually audit the treasurer’s records.

The board did not adopt realistic budgets based on historic trends.

The district ended 2019 with $345,000 in surplus fund balance – enough to fund nearly two years’ of expenditures. Auditors projected the district would end 2020 with a surplus of $308,800, 177 percent of 2021 appropriations.

Board members in Theresa blame the surplus on not being able to spend the money on planned projects because of the pandemic.

Both boards said they would take measures to address the issues pointed out by state auditors.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.