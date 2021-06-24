State trooper shot & wounded in Delaware County

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a New York state trooper has been shot and wounded while responding to a domestic dispute in Delaware County.

State police say the trooper was shot shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Deposit.

The unidentified male trooper received surgery overnight at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody.

