State trooper shot & wounded in Delaware County
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEPOSIT, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a New York state trooper has been shot and wounded while responding to a domestic dispute in Delaware County.
State police say the trooper was shot shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Deposit.
The unidentified male trooper received surgery overnight at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
A suspect was taken into custody.
