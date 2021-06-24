Summer-like weather returns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lather on the sunscreen and grab your shades, it’s going to be a fabulous day.

It will be warm and sunny Thursday, and not too humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Humidity builds overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The humidity continues well into next week.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain both afternoons. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny all three days with a chance of popup showers.

