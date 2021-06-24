Syracuse Stage - 2021-2022 Season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Eureka Day

By Jonathan Spector

Directed by Robert Hupp

October 13 – 31, 2021

With a mumps outbreak, a private school in Berkeley, California called Eureka Day, becomes a microcosm of our larger society as Jonathan Spector’s comedy plunges headlong into the knotty issues of vaccines and how we measure private preference against public health and how we decide who gets to decide. Though written pre-Covid, Eureka Day could hardly be more timely or more needed as Spector mines laughter from our foibles while eliciting empathy for our sometimes valiant and sometimes valiantly misguided efforts.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Based on the book Matilda by Roald Dahl

Directed by Donna Drake

Musical Direction by Brian Cimmet

Choreography by Andrea Leigh-Smith

November 19, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Children (and grownups) of the world rejoice. Matilda is here at last. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winningmusical is a captivating treat that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. (There’s also a gloriously vile villain, Miss Trunchbull.) Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and featuring an unforgettable a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic power, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

EAST COAST PREMIERE

Yoga Play

By Dipika Guha

Directed by Melissa Crespo

January 19 – February 6, 2022

Joan has a big problem. Recently named CEO of athletic-wear giant Jojomon—think high end brand that’s part 60s one-hit wonder and part citrus fruit—she even more recently learned that a BBC investigative team is about to expose her Bangladeshi manufacturer of lavender scented yoga pants as an exploiter of child labor. Suddenly, Jojomon’s family of customers is all atwitter with accusations of inauthenticity. Only one solution will do—find a reclusive and revered yogi to serve as a spokesman and restore the company’s all-important claim to authenticity. They find him all right. The rest is 90 minutes of side-splitting laughter. A fun-filled new comedy by Dipika Guha, a talent to watch and recipient of a Venturous Playwright Fellowship by The Lark.

NEW MUSICAL

Somewhere Over the Border

By Brian Quijada

February 23 – March 13, 2022

Inspired by the real life journey of the author’s mother (Reina Quijada) from El Salvador to the US and by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Somewhere Over the Border embraces the factual and the fantastical in its depiction of one young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by Cumbia, Mexican Mariachi Boleros, American Rock and Hip Hop, this new musical is both fable and family history—and a testament to the determination born of love.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

Directed by Robert Hupp

April 13 – May 1, 2022

Winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best Comedy and a New York Times best pick for comedies, The Play That Goes Wrong follows in the grand tradition of plays that go farcically awry. As the Cornley Drama Society attempts to perform a 1920s murder mystery, sets malfunction, lines are dropped and corpses won’t stay still. Such fun. Laughter for the sheer joy of laughter.

WORLD PREMIERE

salt/city/blues

By Kyle Bass

Directed by Gilbert McCauley

June 8 – 26, 2022

How does a fractured family heal when unresolved emotions of the past color the present? Can a city reshape itself if it means tearing open old, still-tender wounds? And where in a diverse but segregated city can communities find common ground, mutual dignity and a true sense of home? These questions collide into Yolonda Mourning, an independent consultant on a vast project to take down a span of highway that has long divided Salt City. When she leaves her husband and teenage son and moves to the heart of trendy downtown, a diverse cast of characters forces Yolonda to confront the Salt City’s complicated history around race, class and urban renewal, and to reckon with her role as architect of the broken bridges in her own family. Moving, funny, poignant, and current, salt/city/blues is a fresh, contemporary new play set in a fictionalized Syracuse and to the music of the blues. A Cold Read world premiere production.

Cold Read Festival of New Plays

March 14 - 20, 2022

