Time to sign up for Spoker Ride

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Registration is now open for the 19th annual Spoker Ride.

Organizers Jeff Wood and Steve Wood talked about the event during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.

The Spoker Ride is on Saturday, July 31.

There are 10-, 30-, and 50-mile rides to choose from. The courses take cyclists in and around Sackets Harbor.

You can register at spokerride.net or the morning of the event.

Proceeds go to the Volunteer Transportation Center and the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

