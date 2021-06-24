Advertisement

Tonight’s the night for small biz in Watertown seeking $$$

Court Street in downtown Watertown. Many locally owned businesses downtown could take advantage...
Court Street in downtown Watertown. Many locally owned businesses downtown could take advantage of the city's offer of up to $10,000.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A reminder: if you’re a small business owner in the city of Watertown and want up to $10,000 in free money, tonight’s the night.

The city is giving away $450,000 to small, locally owned businesses hurt by the pandemic. That’s enough to give up to $10,000 each to at least 45 businesses.

Generally speaking, the money can be used for things like rent or utilities or insurance. It can’t be used to cover payroll.

Applications can be submitted starting at midnight.

Here’s the important part: it’s first come, first serve, meaning if you wait, you could be business number 46 and get nothing.

Don Rutherford at the Watertown Local Development Corp., which is handling the applications for city hall, says he expects a lot of interest in the program.

“I think it’s going to be be strong. I think there’s gonna be a lot of businesses that will apply,” Rutherford said.

There are rules:

- The business has to be in the city, and has to be locally owned. It can’t be some big corporation, or a franchise operation.

- It has to have 25 or fewer employees, who meet certain income guidelines.

- The business has to have stayed in operation during the pandemic. If you closed up shop, you can’t apply. If government required you to shut your doors for a time, you can.

- You’ll have to submit both an application and paperwork to back it up. Find the application, detailed instructions, and a list of what you need here.

Once you have everything together, turn it all into a .pdf (or .pdfs) and email it to applications@watertownldc.com.

Rutherford expects the committee reviewing the applications will start meeting a little more than a week from now.

If you get the money, expect that it will come in the form of checks made out to both the business owner and whatever the money is being spent on.

“It’s not just a blank check to the businesses,” Rutherford said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens were stabbed Tuesday night at East Hills Apartment in Watertown.
Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday that left three teenagers...
Police: Watertown stabbing suspect may have acted in self-defense
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
WWNY Watertown City Hall
Ruggiero, Capone win top spots in Watertown City Council Race; Hickey & Horton to vie for unfinished term

Latest News

Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo remembered for business success, community generosity
wwny Lewis County residents surveyed about life, economy and politics
Lewis County floats idea of $13.6M community center
Plank Road fire
Fire sweeps through town of Denmark home
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl