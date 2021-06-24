Tonight’s the night for small biz in Watertown seeking $$$

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A reminder: if you’re a small business owner in the city of Watertown and want up to $10,000 in free money, tonight’s the night.

The city is giving away $450,000 to small, locally owned businesses hurt by the pandemic. That’s enough to give up to $10,000 each to at least 45 businesses.

Generally speaking, the money can be used for things like rent or utilities or insurance. It can’t be used to cover payroll.

Applications can be submitted starting at midnight.

Here’s the important part: it’s first come, first serve, meaning if you wait, you could be business number 46 and get nothing.

Don Rutherford at the Watertown Local Development Corp., which is handling the applications for city hall, says he expects a lot of interest in the program.

“I think it’s going to be be strong. I think there’s gonna be a lot of businesses that will apply,” Rutherford said.

There are rules:

- The business has to be in the city, and has to be locally owned. It can’t be some big corporation, or a franchise operation.

- It has to have 25 or fewer employees, who meet certain income guidelines.

- The business has to have stayed in operation during the pandemic. If you closed up shop, you can’t apply. If government required you to shut your doors for a time, you can.

- You’ll have to submit both an application and paperwork to back it up. Find the application, detailed instructions, and a list of what you need here.

Once you have everything together, turn it all into a .pdf (or .pdfs) and email it to applications@watertownldc.com.

Rutherford expects the committee reviewing the applications will start meeting a little more than a week from now.

If you get the money, expect that it will come in the form of checks made out to both the business owner and whatever the money is being spent on.

“It’s not just a blank check to the businesses,” Rutherford said.

