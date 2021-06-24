Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of this week’s stabbing at Eastbrook Apartments where 3 teenagers got hurt, Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.

This latest incident was in the Grant Street neighborhood near North Elementary School.

Police say it appears a 13 year old girl was in an argument with 2 other teenage girls when she tried to walk away, but was allegedly jumped from behind.

A neighbor is said to have helped the girl get away so she could call her mother, but the alleged attackers followed and a larger group of teens gathered.

Neighbors say slurs were said and rocks were thrown.

Police admit things were escalating when they arrived, but eventually things calmed down.

People didn’t want to go on camera, but adults in area who saw this happen say they are concerned for this generation of kids.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.