Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Attempted robbery, destroying a sculpture, assaulting a trooper. Those are just some of the things a Binghamton man is accused of doing in Jefferson County on Thursday.

State police arrested 22 year Jordan Bideaux following an alleged crime spree that happened in the towns of Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Alexandria.

According to police, Bideaux tried to rob Whitecaps Market on State Route 12E in Cape Vincent. He allegedly demanded money, and then left after the clerk told him to leave.

After that, Bideaux is accused of deliberately driving his rental vehicle through a large wooden fish sculpture. (See photos below)

After state police took him into custody, Bideaux allegedly grabbed and attempted to fight the trooper who was performing a drug test.

Bideaux was charged with:

third-degree attempted robbery

second-degree criminal mischief

second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for allegedly having a forged Pennsylvania driver’s license

driving while ability impaired by drugs

second-degree assault

third-degree criminal mischief

criminal obstruction of breathing

obstruction of governmental administration

Bideaux was arraigned on the charges and sent to the county jail on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.

According to police, Bideaux was also reportedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 and was involved in a physical altercation in the town of Ellisburg earlier in the day.

Bideaux is accused of deliberately driving his rental vehicle through a large wooden fish sculpture (State Police)

