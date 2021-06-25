Clayton celebrates River Pride this weekend
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - June is Pride Month and Clayton is celebrating the part of the community that identifies as LGBTQ+.
River Pride is underway this weekend and one of the organizers, Emilie Cardinaux, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
The event, which goes through Sunday, includes a flag raising ceremony and boat parade.
