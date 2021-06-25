Advertisement

Cloudy today with rain for the weekend

By Les Shockley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot but not too humid today.

That’ll change for the weekend, when it will be both hot and humid.

It will be mostly cloudy today and highs will be in the mid-80s.

Rain starts up overnight, most likely after midnight. Downpours could be heavy at times and there’s a risk of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll have scattered showers on Saturday with the possibility of a passing thundershower in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs close to 80.

It will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the low 80s on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Crash on Route 12 in the town of Rutland
Crash temporarily shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland
ZZ Top, Larry The Cable Guy, and Dustin Lynch headline this year's DPAO Summer Concert Series.
DPAO announces concert series lineup

Latest News

No one was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 in the town of Pamelia Thursday that sent a...
No injuries in I-81 crash
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
Warm and humid tomorrow.
7
wwny 6pm weather