Cloudy today with rain for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot but not too humid today.

That’ll change for the weekend, when it will be both hot and humid.

It will be mostly cloudy today and highs will be in the mid-80s.

Rain starts up overnight, most likely after midnight. Downpours could be heavy at times and there’s a risk of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll have scattered showers on Saturday with the possibility of a passing thundershower in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs close to 80.

It will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the low 80s on Thursday.

