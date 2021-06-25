Advertisement

ATV, pickup truck crash on Route 12E in town of Brownville

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a crash.
A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a crash.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BROWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a crash.

According to a witness, an ATV and pickup truck collided.

State police, who are investigating, released no other information.

The road was shut down between Smith and Weaver roads.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

According to a witness, an ATV and pickup truck collided on Route 12E in the town of Brownville
According to a witness, an ATV and pickup truck collided on Route 12E in the town of Brownville(WWNY)

