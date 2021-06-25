ATV, pickup truck crash on Route 12E in town of Brownville

TOWN OF BROWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a crash.

According to a witness, an ATV and pickup truck collided.

State police, who are investigating, released no other information.

The road was shut down between Smith and Weaver roads.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

