Advertisement

Doubledays down Rapids 8-3

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A great crowd was on hand Thursday night as the Watertown Rapids took on the Auburn Doubledays at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Watertown product Ryan Peters was on the mound for the Rapids.

In the top of the third, it was 1-0 Auburn. Logan Matson grounds out to short, allowing Garrett Prosper to score from third. Auburn is on top 2-0.

Later in the inning, Griffen O’Ferrell strokes a double to right and Dymitry Kannallakis scores. Now its 3-0 with the Doubledays on top.

Auburn looks for more, but the Auburn runner will be gunned down at the plate. The game remains at 3-0 Auburn.

It was Lyme night Thursday, so between innings, the Lyme baseball and softball teams were honored for their outstanding seasons. Both teams had the best records in the Frontier League D Division this season.

Auburn looks for more runs in the top of the fourth, but the Rapids turn the double play to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Strollo with a single to right, putting runners on first and second.

Later in the fourth, Brendan Williams with a shot to left center that falls for a hit. Hazel Martinez comes around to score, cutting the Auburn lead to 3-1.

Auburn goes on to beat Watertown 8-3.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Crash on Route 12 in the town of Rutland
Crash temporarily shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland
ZZ Top, Larry The Cable Guy, and Dustin Lynch headline this year's DPAO Summer Concert Series.
DPAO announces concert series lineup

Latest News

Rapids home game vs. Auburn
Lowville native Brett Myers singles for the Watertown Rapids as they hosted the Utica Blue Sox...
Rapids see home game loss to Utica
Rapids see home game loss to Utica
The Watertown Rapids were on the road Tuesday, where they defeated Mohawk Valley 7-5.
Rapids gaining momentum heading into a home-game stretch