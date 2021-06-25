Doubledays down Rapids 8-3

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A great crowd was on hand Thursday night as the Watertown Rapids took on the Auburn Doubledays at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Watertown product Ryan Peters was on the mound for the Rapids.

In the top of the third, it was 1-0 Auburn. Logan Matson grounds out to short, allowing Garrett Prosper to score from third. Auburn is on top 2-0.

Later in the inning, Griffen O’Ferrell strokes a double to right and Dymitry Kannallakis scores. Now its 3-0 with the Doubledays on top.

Auburn looks for more, but the Auburn runner will be gunned down at the plate. The game remains at 3-0 Auburn.

It was Lyme night Thursday, so between innings, the Lyme baseball and softball teams were honored for their outstanding seasons. Both teams had the best records in the Frontier League D Division this season.

Auburn looks for more runs in the top of the fourth, but the Rapids turn the double play to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Strollo with a single to right, putting runners on first and second.

Later in the fourth, Brendan Williams with a shot to left center that falls for a hit. Hazel Martinez comes around to score, cutting the Auburn lead to 3-1.

Auburn goes on to beat Watertown 8-3.

