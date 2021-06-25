Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A family is coming to grips with their loss after fire swept through their home Thursday. However, some of their most precious belongings were saved by a soldier.

There’s not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark. But, things could have been much worse.

“I was at work until 4-ish. Deputies called me. They said my house was on fire. Nobody was home; it was just the puppies and the dogs,” said Nikki Bowen, homeowner.

Five puppies and the two parent dogs were in the fenced-in backyard Thursday night as flames devoured the attached home.

They’re safe thanks to a soldier who was driving through the area and saw the smoke.

“He busted the door down to see if anybody was home, which there wasn’t. He came around back to cut the fence down and get my puppies out,” said Bowen.

Though the puppies are safe, all else is lost. And Bowen is about to have a baby.

“We had pretty much everything we needed for the baby and that was all perished in the bedroom where it all started,” she said.

And three children, ages 3,4, and 12, have lost all their cherished toys.

Bowen and her boyfriend haven’t told them yet because Bowen knows how traumatizing it can be for a child to experience a house fire.

“I went through it when I was 11 with my family home. I didn’t understand it then and I was almost a teen. It’s a tough thing to go through and I don’t know how to explain it to the kids,” she said.

The family is getting some help from the Red Cross, but they say any help from the community would be greatly appreciated.

“Anything for the kiddos right now. I just want to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Bowen.

While the family works to rebuild their lost belongings, they’re thankful for what was saved.

“I don’t have the words to describe how I appreciate what he did for us - especially to go into a burning building to see if anybody was in there. It’s not something many people would do,” said Bowen.

The soldier didn’t want any glory for his act and explained that being in our nation’s military means he will always protect and serve - both overseas and in his neighborhood.

If you’d like to donate items to the family, Nikki Bowen has shared her phone number. It’s 315-836-6444.

The family is staying with loved ones while they get back on their feet. Bowen’s baby girl is due in September.

