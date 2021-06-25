Frederick Christopher Langworthy Jr, 89, of Adams Center

On June 24, 2021, Frederick Christopher Langworthy Jr, 89, was called home to God and reunited with his wife of 60 years, Lois. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - On June 24, 2021, Frederick Christopher Langworthy Jr, 89, was called home to God and reunited with his wife of 60 years, Lois. Fred was born March 7, 1932 the only child to Frederick Langworthy Sr and Frances (Waters) Langworthy. Fred graduated from Adams Center High School in 1950. In school he was fondly known as “Crazy Legs Langworthy” because of his athletic prowess on the football field and the baseball diamond. In less than a year after graduation Fred married his high school sweetheart Lois Smith in Adams Center at the Seventh Day Baptist Church. This was the “start of something big”! Fred and Lois built a family and a life together. It is nearly impossible to remember or to talk about Fred without including Lois. This is a testament to the beautiful life they shared.

Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville on Tuesday, June 29th from 4pm- 7pm. A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Fred was industrious, creative, and incredibly talented. He was able to build whatever Lois could envision. He began his career as a mason upon high school graduation. Together they owned and operated numerous entrepreneurial adventures, including a pizza truck, a milk truck business, and Langworthy Construction Company. They also built and operated Jefferson Courts Mobile Home Park in Adams Center. In the early 70′s, while managing his construction company, Fred also tried his hand at farming for a short period of time when he moved his family to Belleville and managed the Ormsby farm.

In 1988, Fred and Lois completely renovated the Pierrepont Mansion and opened the Pierrepont Inn. Operating it as a bed and breakfast and banquet facility, they catered to weddings and special events and were able to help others create lifelong memories. Additionally, he and Lois were also well known for the loving care they provided to elderly people at their home in Belleville.

There are 11 children who are forever grateful to have had Fred Langworthy as their father. Frederick C. III (Cyndi) Adams Center, Dennis (Libbie) Robbinsville, North Carolina, David (Debbie) Old Forge, Noel (Candace) Corsicana, Texas, Craig (Zee) Columbus, Ohio, Lisa (Jeff) Parsons Adams Center, Lori Langworthy Belleville, Christian, New Jersey, Adam, San Francisco, Leanne (Bob) LaBounty West Columbia, South Carolina, and Lynette (Ty) Thomas Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, through his family he leaves behind a legacy which includes 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Fred and Lois Langworthy’s family was robust and far reaching. Together they served as “mom and dad” to countless youth in our area. There are so many examples of opportunities in which they opened their doors and their arms to love, to teach, and to serve. Through the ages they were rewarded for this generosity, experiencing pure joy and gratitude when those whom they had taken under their wings would stop in, reach out, or in some way stay connected.

They loved to travel. Their destinations included nearly every state in the United States and throughout parts of Canada. It was not uncommon for Fred and Lois to pack up all the children and a dog in the family station wagon and head out for a vacation. In later years, they would do the same with their grandchildren. They used their own travel experiences to enrich the lives of many youth through the Belleville Youth Group. For years, they organized and coordinated service projects like pizza sales, paper

drives and can drives for the Youth Group to earn money to travel and to support missions both at home and abroad.

Fred was a member of the Belleville Methodist Church and most recently attended the Ellisburg Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Belleville Fire Department, the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, and any other service project his family volunteered him for. He never hesitated when asked. As Fred attempted retirement, he continued to stay active building and creating for his children and grandchildren, as well as cultivating and caring for the rose gardens he and Lois created together. Fred lived with his daughter Lori in Belleville at the time of his passing. The family is very grateful that he was able to be at home and enjoy the beautiful rose gardens.

The ultimate value of life lies in the love and relationships one possesses. Dad left this earthly world a rich man. He was LOVE and he was dearly loved by so many. Upon first meeting him, his reserved and genuine personality would make one feel like they had known him and been friends for years. He will be missed and forever remembered. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.