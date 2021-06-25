Kay H. Smith, 79, of Waddington

Kay H. Smith, age 79, of Waddington, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, under the care of her loving husband and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kay H. Smith, age 79, of Waddington, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, under the care of her loving husband and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Per her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Waddington First Presbyterian Church, located at 13 Fenton Street, Waddington, NY, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00AM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Kay is survived by her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Smith of Waddington, NY; a great niece, Emma Evans; three great nephews, Parker Evans, Blake Evans, and Rylan Evans of Connecticut; a nephew, Jeff Evans of Connecticut, and many, many close friends that she considered her family in Waddington and Pennsylvania.

Kay was born on October 8, 1941, in Tamaqua, PA, the daughter of Harry and Frances Adams. She graduated from Tamaqua High School then attended the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing and Muhlenberg College for her Degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Allentown Hospital where she met her future husband. Kay married Robert J. Smith, the son of Joseph and Grace Smith, on March 19, 1966 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

After marriage, they moved to New York in 1967 where Kay worked as a Registered nurse at AB Hepburn Hospital for one year before moving on to work at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, NY. After working there for a number of years, she was promoted to Director of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center Day Treatment in Massena, NY.

In 1972, they built a home in Waddington, NY where Kay started beautiful gardens; she loved flowers. Kay was always involved working with Robert who was teaching at Lisbon Central School; student trips, chaperoning, and helping with whatever was needed. She was a loving, warm, kind, and generous wife who never has an unkind word for anyone. She always loved having their “kids” around the house. Students started helping with the extensive gardens Kay had, which was her hobby and as the years went by she became a “mother” to many students, they also loved her cooking.

Kay enjoyed traveling. They took many trips to Europe and she especially loved cruises. Kay’s last one was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary visiting Greece, a two-week cruise on the Mediterranean and a stay in Venice. She was a member of the choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Waddington, NY; where she spent many hours helping to restore the church, worked on The Clark House Restoration group, and was very active in the Waddington community. Donations may be made in Kay’s memory to The Waddington First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 485 Waddington, NY 13694.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.