Advertisement

Know how to find a tow while boating

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s good to be prepared when you’re heading out on the water.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says if you have mechanical problems, you have to know how to call for a tow.

He says it’s good to have the number of a boat towing service with you in case of a breakdown.

You can find them at boatus.com or seatow.com, or you can check with your local marina or boat dealer.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Crash on Route 12 in the town of Rutland
Crash temporarily shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland
WWNY Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg mayor wants to cut nearly half of police department jobs

Latest News

Driver's License
New York to add ‘X’ gender mark on government IDs
TV Dinner
TV Dinner: strawberry season
Pops in the Park
‘Pops in the Park’ next week
Five north country soccer players will be making the trip to Hammonton, New Jersey this weekend...
North country soccer players heading to regionals