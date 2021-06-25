Know how to find a tow while boating

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s good to be prepared when you’re heading out on the water.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says if you have mechanical problems, you have to know how to call for a tow.

He says it’s good to have the number of a boat towing service with you in case of a breakdown.

You can find them at boatus.com or seatow.com, or you can check with your local marina or boat dealer.

