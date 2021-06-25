Lake Ontario water levels hit peak high...and that’s pretty low

LAKE ONTARIO, New York (WWNY) - What you see is what you get for water levels on Lake Ontario this year.

The International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board, the governing body which regulates the water, issued a news release Friday.

It says drought conditions continue in the Great Lakes basin, and Lake Ontario is close to, or already has, hit its peak high for the season.

As many know, that high is really low. Lake Ontario’s water level is more than 1 foot below the historical average.

Significant rain could change things. However, levels are so low, the group is deviating from Plan 2014 and cutting back on the amount of water being released through the dams in Massena.

“It is important to remember the ability for the board to influence water levels within this natural system is in the realm of centimeters and inches, not meters and feet. Lake levels are largely dependent on inflows received from Mother Nature, namely precipitation”, said Steve Durrett, United States co-chair of the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board.

The deviation from Plan 2014 is expected to last at least through July.

