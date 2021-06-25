Larry T. Beach Sr., 71, of Sackets Harbor

Larry T. Beach Sr., 71, Sackets Harbor, passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Larry T. Beach Sr., 71, Sackets Harbor, passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021.

Born on February 16, 1950 in Watertown, NY, son of Arthur D. and Francis A. (Seely) Beach, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1968.

Larry entered the US Army on March 11, 1969 and served in Vietnam as a medic. He was honorably discharged on March 2, 1971 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

He married Cheryl “Sherri” Hanson on April 18, 1970 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. Upon returning from active duty stationed in Alaska the couple moved to Rodman before moving to Sackets Harbor in 1979 where they have lived ever since.

Larry worked for the NYS Tree Preservation and Syracuse Utilities as an arborist and Lawman Heating and Cooling as a sheet metal mechanic, retiring in 2012.

Larry was a Past Commander of the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757, current trustee, as well as an active member of the legion, he was also an advisor and member of the Sons of The American Legion Squadron Post 1757, Eagles Club and Lifetime Member of the Adams VFW Post 5344.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golfing, and was a very passionate NY Giants fan. He was an entertainer with many talents both vocally and instrumentally, and was always a favorite on Karaoke night. He always looked forward to making maple syrup at Maple Valley Farm Sugar bush owned and operated by his niece and her husband Doug & Mary Morse.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife Cheryl L. “Sherri” Beach, Sackets Harbor; a daughter and son in law, Carrie (James) Rockefeller Jr., NC; two sons and their wives, Larry (Deanna) Beach II, Sackets Harbor and Jesse (Serena) Beach, Dexter; four grandchildren, Jordan and Darren Rockefeller and Christopher and Hailey Beach; a great grandson, Jackson Rockefeller; a brother and sister in law, Joseph (Beverly) Beach, Rodman, a sister and brother in law, Karen (Earl) Blackwell, Sackets Harbor, and several nieces and nephews whom he was very close with.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Jack Beach.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27th at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757, 209 Ambrose St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

