No excuses now for expired license or registration

Department of Motor Vehicles
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - During the COVID pandemic, you didn’t have to get your expired license or registration renewed. But, that grace period is now over.

One thing Governor Cuomo’s state of emergency did was excuse expired licenses and registrations.

Now, by ending the emergency declaration, those expired ID’s and registrations are invalid and can get you a ticket if noticed by police.

“We’re hoping that residents are informed about this and they get out and renew their licenses. I’d hate for any of my constituents or any of my customers at the DMV to get unnecessarily ticketed for something that they can do,” said Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser.

He recommends people go to their local Department of Motor Vehicles as opposed to going online. He says the state is backed up with online requests.

