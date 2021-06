PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - If you were driving on Interstate 81 near Pamelia Thursday evening you may have noticed a tractor-trailer and an SUV off the road.

State police at the scene said the SUV struck the front end of the 18-wheeler while getting onto 81 south from Interstate 781.

The impact ran both vehicles off the road.

Police said no one was hurt.

