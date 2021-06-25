North country soccer players heading to regionals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Five north country soccer players will be making the trip to Hammonton, New Jersey this weekend to take part in the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships.

Playing for the Invictus Football Club out of Syracuse in the U-14 division. The team earned that right by winning the state cup in their age division back in May to qualify for Regionals.

“It’s pretty exciting just to be able to get out and play against different teams from different states,” Nico Spaziani said.

“We’ve been working hard and it’s nice that I’ve played in this tournament before but haven’t really come this far,” Marcus Cole said. “We’ve usually lost in the first round and we’ve made it to the regionals now, which is pretty awesome.”

“I’m pretty excited for it,” Trey Smith said. “I haven’t done any travel like this before for any other soccer, So I’m not sure what to expect.”

“Yeah, I’m pretty excited for it,” Peyton Matuszczak said. “I feel like we’ll do a decent job since we did pretty good in the state cup and we won it all..”

The players say being able to play together and share the experience of playing in the regional championship is something special.

“I think it’s really cool that from this small little city in the north country that five people are playing on a state cup team and going to regionals,” Connor Jones said.

“Yeah, it’s nice to have this opportunity and to know the kids that are already on the team when you go join and to just have friends to do it with,” Smith said.

“It’s pretty cool ‘cause I’ve known most of them almost my whole life,” Matuszczak said, “and I’ve also played against a couple of them in a different league.

All five players hope all their hard work will pay off in the form of a regional championship this weekend.

