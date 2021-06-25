Advertisement

‘Pops in the Park’ next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s traditional “Pops in the Park” is less than a week away.

City council member Sarah Compo Pierce talked about the annual Fourth of July celebration on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The free concert starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Thompson Park

Music gets underway at 5 p.m. with the Hot A’s, a rock band from the 198th Army Band.

There will be welcoming remarks and the Orchestra of Northern New York performs at 8 p.m.

The evening caps off with a fireworks display.

Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information.

