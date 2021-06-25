Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Robbins, 84, of Cape Vincent

Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Robbins, 84, of Kanady Street passed away early Thursday morning at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Robbins, 84, of Kanady Street passed away early Thursday morning at Samaritan Medical Center.

Rosie was born on October 10, 1936 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Loretta Bush. She graduated from Watertown High School.

Rosie married Jack E. Robbins on August 20, 1960. Together, they owned and operated the Robbins Grandjean Insurance Agency until Jack’s death in 1996. Rosie continued running the business and retired in 2012, providing service to the local communities for over 40 years.

Rosie was well-known and loved by all who were lucky enough to come into contact with her. She would always greet with a smile. Her favorite pastimes were traveling, gambling, and spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Mandy.

She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 832, the Cape Vincent Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the St. Vincent of Paul’s Catholic Church.

Rosie is survived by her son Paul and his wife Shayne Robbins, Cape Vincent; daughter Mary Lynn and her husband Brian Leech, Cape Vincent; her grandchildren, Cameron ( Courtney) Robbins, Manassas, VA; Alleigh (Todd ) Thompson, Mannsville, NY; Courtney Dillon, and her daughter (great-granddaughter), Haisley Dillon, Cape Vincent; Floyd Gould IV, Cape Vincent; Jeff (Kelly) Leech, and their sons (great-grandsons) Jacob and Jase Leech, Cape Vincent; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack; brothers, Paul , Robert, and Joseph “Sonny” Bush; sister Carol Bush Dalton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn and Ben Augliano; and grandson-in-law Sean Dillon.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 28th at 11:00 am St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church with Father Ray Diesbourg officiating. The burial will follow at the St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosie’s name to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, PO Box 835, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

