Sharon L. Hughes, 85, of Watertown

Sharon L. Hughes, 85, of Temple Street, Watertown, passed away at her home on June 23, 2021 under the care of her family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon L. Hughes, 85, of Temple Street, Watertown, passed away at her home on June 23, 2021 under the care of her family.

Sharon was born on May 26, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of Homer Charles and Myrtle Ruth (Narrow) Forbes. She attended Watertown Schools and on March 18, 1967 married Eugene J. Hughes.

Sharon was employed with Marine Midland Bank, HSBC, and Community Savings Bank as a teller. In the early 1980′s Sharon became a realtor, working with Urban Reality for a short time and Coldwell Banker for most of her career. She retired in 2010.

Gene and Sharon enjoyed family vacations, especially in Florida. As a couple they would visit Myrtle Beach and spent several winters in Florida.

Sharon was an avid golfer, winning several Watertown Golf Club Championships and was a three-time Watertown City Golf Champion. She served on the Watertown Golf Club Board of Directors, was a member of the Women’s Association, and ran several golf tournaments and leagues.

Sharon enjoyed Bridge, golf, bowling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Gene has been at Sharon’s side every moment of her illness and has given her love and compassionate care in their home, along with their daughters Brenda and Kim.

Surviving besides her husband, are her children, Linda Walker, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Diane Shore, Oklahoma City, OK, Robert Hughes and his wife Mary, Watertown, NY, Kimberly Cahill and her husband Thomas, Watertown, NY, Andrew Hughes, Carlsbad, CA, Brenda Podvin and her husband Timothy, Watertown, NY, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A sister Betty Burge and a brother Homer Forbes died before her.

Due to Gene’s recent hip surgery, Sharon’s services will be delayed. Calling hours will be Thursday July 8th, from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Friday, July 9th at 10 am at the funeral home. Followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.